Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Mumbai: Car Lift Collapse Claims Life

A car parking lift collapsed at a residential building in Borivali West, Mumbai, resulting in one death and one injury. The incident occurred at Prathamesh Building, where a lift plunged into a pit. The deceased, Shubham Dhuri, was declared 'brought dead,' while Sunjeet Yadav remains stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Mumbai: Car Lift Collapse Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, a car parking lift collapse at a residential building claimed one life and injured another. The mishap occurred at the Prathamesh Building in Borivali West around 11 am on Saturday, as reported by civic officials.

The lift plunged into a seven-meter-deep pit, trapping Shubham Madamlal Dhuri, 30, and Sunjeet Yadav, 45. Firefighters promptly rescued both victims and transported them to the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital, according to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Unfortunately, Shubham Dhuri was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital's attending medical officer, while Sunjeet Yadav, who sustained a head injury, remains in stable condition. The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, seeking to uncover its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025