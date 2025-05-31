Tragedy Strikes in Mumbai: Car Lift Collapse Claims Life

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, a car parking lift collapse at a residential building claimed one life and injured another. The mishap occurred at the Prathamesh Building in Borivali West around 11 am on Saturday, as reported by civic officials.

The lift plunged into a seven-meter-deep pit, trapping Shubham Madamlal Dhuri, 30, and Sunjeet Yadav, 45. Firefighters promptly rescued both victims and transported them to the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital, according to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Unfortunately, Shubham Dhuri was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital's attending medical officer, while Sunjeet Yadav, who sustained a head injury, remains in stable condition. The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, seeking to uncover its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)