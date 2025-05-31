Devastating Floods in Nigeria: 151 Dead and Thousands Displaced

Tragedy struck in north-central Nigeria as heavy rains led to catastrophic flooding, leaving 151 confirmed dead in the town of Mokwa, according to local emergency services.

The disaster displaced over 3,000 residents, as waters surged through three communities, submerging homes and forcing residents to seek safety on higher ground.

As authorities scramble to manage the crisis, relief efforts are underway to provide aid and assess the wide-ranging impact of one of the region's deadliest floods in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)