Devastating Floods in Nigeria: 151 Dead and Thousands Displaced

Severe floods in Mokwa, Nigeria have claimed 151 lives and displaced over 3,000 individuals. Heavy rains left neighborhoods submerged, affecting over 500 households. Authorities are grappling with the aftermath as emergency services work to assist those in need and assess the extent of the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck in north-central Nigeria as heavy rains led to catastrophic flooding, leaving 151 confirmed dead in the town of Mokwa, according to local emergency services.

The disaster displaced over 3,000 residents, as waters surged through three communities, submerging homes and forcing residents to seek safety on higher ground.

As authorities scramble to manage the crisis, relief efforts are underway to provide aid and assess the wide-ranging impact of one of the region's deadliest floods in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

