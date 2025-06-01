Heroic Helicopter Rescue: IAF Saves 14 from Swollen Bomjir River
Fourteen individuals stranded in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were rescued by the Indian Air Force. Rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall prompted a coordinated rescue effort by district officials and the IAF, ensuring the safe return of all individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic rescue effort, 14 people trapped in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were successfully retrieved by the Indian Air Force, officials reported on Sunday.
According to Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, the operation took place in the morning hours following his urgent request for assistance.
Rising water levels due to ongoing rainfall had left the individuals stranded, necessitating cooperative action between the district administration, the IAF, and Arunachal Pradesh officials. Under the supervision of Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak, all 14 individuals, including 13 from Tinsukia and one from Arunachal Pradesh, were safely rescued and returned home. Paul expressed gratitude to the IAF for their timely response and successful intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haibargaon Railway Station: Transforming Assam's Rail Hub for the Future
Amingaon Cricket Stadium to Boost Assam's Sports Scene by 2024
Assam CM Urges Rahul Gandhi to Exclude Gaurav Gogoi from Key Delegations
Controversy Over Assam MP's Inclusion in Diplomatic Delegation
Arunachal Pradesh Shines: A Testament to Development under Modi's Leadership