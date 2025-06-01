Left Menu

Heroic Helicopter Rescue: IAF Saves 14 from Swollen Bomjir River

Fourteen individuals stranded in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were rescued by the Indian Air Force. Rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall prompted a coordinated rescue effort by district officials and the IAF, ensuring the safe return of all individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic rescue effort, 14 people trapped in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were successfully retrieved by the Indian Air Force, officials reported on Sunday.

According to Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, the operation took place in the morning hours following his urgent request for assistance.

Rising water levels due to ongoing rainfall had left the individuals stranded, necessitating cooperative action between the district administration, the IAF, and Arunachal Pradesh officials. Under the supervision of Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak, all 14 individuals, including 13 from Tinsukia and one from Arunachal Pradesh, were safely rescued and returned home. Paul expressed gratitude to the IAF for their timely response and successful intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

