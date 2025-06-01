Heroic Helicopter Rescue: IAF Saves 14 from Swollen Bomjir River

In a dramatic rescue effort, 14 people trapped in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were successfully retrieved by the Indian Air Force, officials reported on Sunday.

According to Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, the operation took place in the morning hours following his urgent request for assistance.

Rising water levels due to ongoing rainfall had left the individuals stranded, necessitating cooperative action between the district administration, the IAF, and Arunachal Pradesh officials. Under the supervision of Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak, all 14 individuals, including 13 from Tinsukia and one from Arunachal Pradesh, were safely rescued and returned home. Paul expressed gratitude to the IAF for their timely response and successful intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)