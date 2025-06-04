Left Menu

Wildfire Smoke Smothers a Third of the U.S.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada blanketed parts of the U.S., significantly affecting air quality in New England and New York. With 212 active fires in Canada, the smoke poses health risks, especially to infants and the elderly, due to small, toxic particles harmful to lungs and blood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:43 IST
Wildfire Smoke Smothers a Third of the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Smoke from wildfires raging in three Canadian provinces has engulfed about a third of the U.S., forecasters reported on Wednesday, notably impacting air quality in New England and sections of New York State as well as the Midwest.

The thick haze, responsible for hazardous particulate pollution levels in Minnesota a day earlier, extended from the Dakotas through the Ohio Valley to the Northeast and as far south as Georgia, based on information from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center located in College Park, Maryland. The density of the smoke was quite pronounced in New York and New England. "Much of the smoke is situated in the upper atmosphere, leading to minimal air quality issues in many areas," explained Marc Chenard of the National Weather Service. "However, areas like New York and Connecticut are experiencing poorer air quality as the smoke is denser and located in the lower atmosphere."

Wildfires have proliferated across Canada since May, with over 212 active fires reported by Tuesday afternoon, half of which are out of control according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Approximately 2 million hectares (4.9 million acres) have already been consumed. Predominantly, the fires are occurring in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Yang Liu, an environmental health professor from Emory University in Atlanta, highlighted the increased vulnerability of infants, the elderly, and frail individuals to the smoke, stressing that everyone is at risk. "The impact is universal across different demographics," Liu stated. "It poses a significant threat."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025