Tragedy on NH-30: Seven Lives Lost in Rewa Accident

Seven people, including four children, died when a truck overturned onto an auto-rickshaw on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The victims were returning from a holy dip in the Ganga river at Prayagraj. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching accident on Thursday, seven individuals lost their lives when a truck overturned and crushed an auto-rickshaw on National Highway-30 in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. The victims, including four children, were on their way back home from a holy dip in the Ganga river at Prayagraj.

According to police reports, the tragic incident occurred around 2.30 pm, approximately 70 km from the district headquarters. An immediate rescue operation was launched, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are investigating whether driver negligence or a technical fault caused the accident. Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal confirmed that both vehicles sustained severe damage, intensifying the disaster's impact.

