Community Fights for Air Quality Amid EPA Rollback Threats
Abbie Brockman, a middle school English teacher in Perry County, Indiana, joins an environmental effort to monitor air quality as pollution from local coal-fired plants is a concern. As the EPA considers rolling back emissions reporting requirements, experts warn of potential emission increases and impacts on climate change data collection.
In Perry County, Indiana, middle school English teacher Abbie Brockman's classroom features a ceiling covered in images of a blue sky, contrasting with the reality outside where pollution from local coal plants is palpable. Motivated by concerns over air quality, Brockman collaborates with a local environmental group to install monitors in her community.
The initiative mirrors the reporting requirements introduced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a decade ago, which mandated emissions monitoring from major polluters. However, recent moves by the Trump administration to roll back these requirements have raised concerns amongst environmental experts about potential increases in pollution and loss of crucial climate data.
Experts underscore the significance of the Greenhouse Gas Reporting program from the Obama era, pointing to a reduction in emissions as a result of plant closures and regulatory measures. Without mandatory reporting, activists warn, increased pollution could hinder efforts to combat climate change, with vulnerable communities being particularly affected.
