NASA and Axiom Space Delay Axiom-4 Mission Launch Following Rocket Leak
The Axiom-4 mission to the ISS, featuring India's Shubhanshu Shukla, has been delayed due to a leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. The mission also involves cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos, addressing pressure issues in the ISS's Zvezda module. A new launch date is yet to be announced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST
India
NASA and Axiom Space have announced a postponement of the Axiom-4 mission's launch to the International Space Station (ISS). Originally set for earlier dates, the mission was delayed due to a detected leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.
The mission includes India's astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, with former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in command.
Nasa and Roscosmos are investigating pressure anomalies in the ISS's Zvezda module, affecting the mission's timeline. A new launch date will be shared soon.
