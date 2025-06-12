Left Menu

NASA and Axiom Space Delay Axiom-4 Mission Launch Following Rocket Leak

The Axiom-4 mission to the ISS, featuring India's Shubhanshu Shukla, has been delayed due to a leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. The mission also involves cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos, addressing pressure issues in the ISS's Zvezda module. A new launch date is yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST
NASA and Axiom Space Delay Axiom-4 Mission Launch Following Rocket Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NASA and Axiom Space have announced a postponement of the Axiom-4 mission's launch to the International Space Station (ISS). Originally set for earlier dates, the mission was delayed due to a detected leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

The mission includes India's astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, with former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in command.

Nasa and Roscosmos are investigating pressure anomalies in the ISS's Zvezda module, affecting the mission's timeline. A new launch date will be shared soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025