NASA and Axiom Space Delay Axiom-4 Mission Launch Following Rocket Leak

NASA and Axiom Space have announced a postponement of the Axiom-4 mission's launch to the International Space Station (ISS). Originally set for earlier dates, the mission was delayed due to a detected leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

The mission includes India's astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, with former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in command.

Nasa and Roscosmos are investigating pressure anomalies in the ISS's Zvezda module, affecting the mission's timeline. A new launch date will be shared soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)