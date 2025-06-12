Axiom-4 Mission Faces Delays Amid ISS Module Leak Investigation

India's re-entry into space exploration through the Axiom-4 private mission has encountered further delays. NASA announced a halt in proceedings due to a leak discovered in the Russian module aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla from India, alongside three other astronauts, was set for a lift-off originally scheduled for May 29. This timeline was already adjusted numerous times when a liquid oxygen leak was detected in the Falcon-9 rocket by SpaceX.

NASA's collaboration with Roscosmos is crucial in addressing a new pressure anomaly following repairs on the ISS's Zvezda module. Both NASA and Axiom Space have jointly announced the postponement, ensuring all protocols are thoroughly evaluated for mission safety and success.