Axiom-4 Mission Faces Delays Amid ISS Module Leak Investigation
India's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS is delayed due to a leak in the Russian module of the space station. NASA and Roscosmos are investigating the issue. The mission includes India's Shubhanshu Shukla and is a significant step for human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary.
- Country:
- India
India's re-entry into space exploration through the Axiom-4 private mission has encountered further delays. NASA announced a halt in proceedings due to a leak discovered in the Russian module aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla from India, alongside three other astronauts, was set for a lift-off originally scheduled for May 29. This timeline was already adjusted numerous times when a liquid oxygen leak was detected in the Falcon-9 rocket by SpaceX.
NASA's collaboration with Roscosmos is crucial in addressing a new pressure anomaly following repairs on the ISS's Zvezda module. Both NASA and Axiom Space have jointly announced the postponement, ensuring all protocols are thoroughly evaluated for mission safety and success.
- READ MORE ON:
- Axiom-4
- SpaceX
- NASA
- ISS
- India
- Shubhanshu Shukla
- Falcon-9
- Roscosmos
- Zvezda
- module leak
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and US Forge Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century
India-US Relationship: A Historic Zenith in the 21st Century
India and Indonesia Unite to Combat Terrorism: A United Front Against Global Threats
Breaking Barriers: India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Sets Eyes on England Series
KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Aims for All-Formats Cricket with India