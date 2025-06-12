Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission Faces Delays Amid ISS Module Leak Investigation

India's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS is delayed due to a leak in the Russian module of the space station. NASA and Roscosmos are investigating the issue. The mission includes India's Shubhanshu Shukla and is a significant step for human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:06 IST
Axiom-4 Mission Faces Delays Amid ISS Module Leak Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's re-entry into space exploration through the Axiom-4 private mission has encountered further delays. NASA announced a halt in proceedings due to a leak discovered in the Russian module aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla from India, alongside three other astronauts, was set for a lift-off originally scheduled for May 29. This timeline was already adjusted numerous times when a liquid oxygen leak was detected in the Falcon-9 rocket by SpaceX.

NASA's collaboration with Roscosmos is crucial in addressing a new pressure anomaly following repairs on the ISS's Zvezda module. Both NASA and Axiom Space have jointly announced the postponement, ensuring all protocols are thoroughly evaluated for mission safety and success.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025