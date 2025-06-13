Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Strikes on Iran

Tensions in Israel reached new heights as the government launched a comprehensive military assault on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, raising the specter of retaliation from Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under domestic and international pressure, depicted the offensive as a necessary move to counter potential existential threats to the state.

As schools closed and public gatherings were banned, supermarket shelves emptied as Israelis rushed to stock up on necessities amidst warnings for extended periods in bomb shelters. The move marks a significant escalation in Israel's conflict with Iran, which has seen past exchanges of hostilities, particularly following Israel's recent dismantling of allied militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

The strikes received mixed reactions within Israel. Some welcomed it as overdue action, while others feared further destabilization. The international community watched closely as the potential for large-scale military conflict looms. This development follows lingering tensions exacerbated by militant actions and geopolitical strife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)