Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki's Fiery Eruption: Bali Flights Disrupted Amid Ash Clouds
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted again, forcing evacuations and flight cancellations, including to Bali. Ash reached 10,000 metres into the sky, with the alert raised to the highest level. Thousands of travellers in Bali and Labuan Bajo were affected. Indonesia hosts 120 active volcanoes on the seismically active 'Ring of Fire.'
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted yet again, sending plumes of ash and smoke high into the sky, which resulted in several flight cancellations, including those to and from Bali, a renowned tourist hub.
The volcano's activity prompted authorities to elevate the eruption alert to its maximum level, leading to an expanded danger zone within a proximity of 8 kilometres from the crater. Several villages outside this zone witnessed falling ash and debris, prompting evacuations to nearby areas.
The eruption significantly disrupted travel, with flights to multiple international destinations being cancelled. The volcanic activity highlights the persistent seismic activity in Indonesia, part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' known for its frequent volcanic eruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
