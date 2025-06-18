Underutilization of NCAP Funds in India's Most Polluted Cities
Delhi and other major cities in India have utilized less than one-third of the funds allocated under the National Clean Air Programme to tackle air pollution, sparking concerns over ineffective resource use. Launched in 2019, NCAP aims to reduce PM10 pollution by 40% by 2026 in 130 cities.
Delhi, often cited as one of India's most polluted cities, has alarmingly used only a fraction of the funds granted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Official reports indicate the city has spent less than a third of the Rs 42.69 crore allocated for air quality improvements.
Established in 2019, the NCAP remains India's first unified attempt to set significant clean air benchmarks across cities immensely plagued by pollution. Its primary goal is a 40% reduction in PM10 levels by the year 2026, deploying the fiscal year 2019-20 as the baseline.
The environment ministry's data reveals widespread underutilization, with major hubs like Noida, Faridabad, and Visakhapatnam also lagging. Overall, of the Rs 12,636 crore designated to mitigating air pollution in 130 urban areas, 71% has been expended, raising concerns over efforts' efficacy.
