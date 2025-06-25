Left Menu

Inferno in Rohini: Inside the 14-Hour Battle Against Fire

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in Delhi's Rohini area, claiming four lives and injuring three. The fire broke out in manufacturing units, leading to chaos as workers and locals rushed to escape. Survivors recount their ordeal as authorities investigate the cause of the devastating blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in a four-storey building in Rohini's Rithala area on Tuesday evening, leading to the loss of four lives and injuring three others. The blaze, which raged for 14 hours, started in a building housing multiple manufacturing units and posed a massive challenge for firefighters.

Survivors like Virendra, a 25-year-old factory worker, described the chaos as people screamed for help and leapt from balconies to escape the inferno. Virendra, now recovering from burn injuries, expressed his desire for compensation to support his family until he recovers.

Eyewitnesses and locals reported that the fire spread rapidly, especially after reaching a floor where perfumes and chemicals were stored. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as authorities continue to assess the aftermath and provide support to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

