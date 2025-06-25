India's Stellar Leap: A New Era in Space Exploration with Group Captain Shukla

On Wednesday, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla launched on an unprecedented mission to the International Space Station, earning accolades from policymakers and industry leaders.

As part of the Axiom-4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, Shukla's journey marks India's commitment to sustainable human space exploration. Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's partnership role on the global stage.

This mission preludes India's ambitious space targets, including the 2027 Gaganyaan mission and a planned Moon landing by 2040. Space experts and officials heralded Shukla's voyage as a herald of India's ascent in international space innovation.

