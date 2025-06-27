Chandigarh Sets New Milestones with Development Projects
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated projects in Chandigarh worth Rs 100 crore aimed at boosting education and infrastructure. Key initiatives include solar power advancements and police welfare. The city leads in implementing new criminal laws, highlighting its commitment to citizen-centric justice and smart governance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant push for development, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday unveiled projects in Chandigarh worth Rs 100 crore, targeting enhancements in education and infrastructure. The minister also laid the foundation for a police welfare initiative, illustrating a comprehensive approach to city improvement.
Addressing attendees, Kumar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that initiatives like Chandigarh's complete implementation of new criminal laws are pivotal in the city's progression toward citizen-centric justice reforms. He further praised the city's advancements in smart governance, including surpassing targets in rooftop solar initiatives.
Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, highlighted Chandigarh's remarkable achievements in privatizing electricity distribution and excelling in the Sustainable Development Goal-India Index. The day witnessed the inauguration of multiple projects, including residential units for police and facilities at educational institutions, underscoring the city's dedication to education, safety, and infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Thane Boosts COVID-19 and Education Preparedness Amid Rising Cases
AVP Infracon Secures Key Infrastructure Contract in Tamil Nadu
SEPC Secures Rs 650-Crore Solar Power Project in Maharashtra
Karnataka cabinet decides on conducting new Socio-Educational survey in state: CM Siddaramaiah.
Naidu's Super Six: Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh