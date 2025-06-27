Left Menu

Chandigarh Sets New Milestones with Development Projects

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated projects in Chandigarh worth Rs 100 crore aimed at boosting education and infrastructure. Key initiatives include solar power advancements and police welfare. The city leads in implementing new criminal laws, highlighting its commitment to citizen-centric justice and smart governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for development, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday unveiled projects in Chandigarh worth Rs 100 crore, targeting enhancements in education and infrastructure. The minister also laid the foundation for a police welfare initiative, illustrating a comprehensive approach to city improvement.

Addressing attendees, Kumar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that initiatives like Chandigarh's complete implementation of new criminal laws are pivotal in the city's progression toward citizen-centric justice reforms. He further praised the city's advancements in smart governance, including surpassing targets in rooftop solar initiatives.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, highlighted Chandigarh's remarkable achievements in privatizing electricity distribution and excelling in the Sustainable Development Goal-India Index. The day witnessed the inauguration of multiple projects, including residential units for police and facilities at educational institutions, underscoring the city's dedication to education, safety, and infrastructure.

