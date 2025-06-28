Left Menu

Rising Waters: Kerala on High Alert Amid Torrential Rains

Intense rains in Kerala surge river levels, triggering evacuations. Dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta open strategically amid orange alerts across seven districts. IMD forecasts ongoing severe weather. High coastal waves predicted. Ongoing dam regulation and evacuation highlight the region's precarious situation and concerns around the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Heavy rains across Kerala have caused dangerous rises in river levels, leading to the evacuation of hundreds from low-lying areas and riverbanks. Authorities are keeping a close watch as dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta begin releasing excess water to manage the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts, indicating very heavy rain. As heavy showers continue, the IMD warns of more rain and strong winds likely in the coming days due to low pressure and cyclonic developments.

Alongside these warnings, INCOIS advises caution with potential high waves along the coast. Authorities are on high alert, prioritizing safety and critical preparations around the sensitive Mullaperiyar Dam amid further evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

