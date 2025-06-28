Rising Waters: Kerala on High Alert Amid Torrential Rains

Heavy rains across Kerala have caused dangerous rises in river levels, leading to the evacuation of hundreds from low-lying areas and riverbanks. Authorities are keeping a close watch as dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta begin releasing excess water to manage the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts, indicating very heavy rain. As heavy showers continue, the IMD warns of more rain and strong winds likely in the coming days due to low pressure and cyclonic developments.

Alongside these warnings, INCOIS advises caution with potential high waves along the coast. Authorities are on high alert, prioritizing safety and critical preparations around the sensitive Mullaperiyar Dam amid further evacuations.

