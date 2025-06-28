Rising Waters: Kerala on High Alert Amid Torrential Rains
Intense rains in Kerala surge river levels, triggering evacuations. Dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta open strategically amid orange alerts across seven districts. IMD forecasts ongoing severe weather. High coastal waves predicted. Ongoing dam regulation and evacuation highlight the region's precarious situation and concerns around the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains across Kerala have caused dangerous rises in river levels, leading to the evacuation of hundreds from low-lying areas and riverbanks. Authorities are keeping a close watch as dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta begin releasing excess water to manage the situation.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts, indicating very heavy rain. As heavy showers continue, the IMD warns of more rain and strong winds likely in the coming days due to low pressure and cyclonic developments.
Alongside these warnings, INCOIS advises caution with potential high waves along the coast. Authorities are on high alert, prioritizing safety and critical preparations around the sensitive Mullaperiyar Dam amid further evacuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- rain
- evacuation
- orange alert
- IMD
- high waves
- dam
- river levels
- Mullaperiyar Dam
- INCOIS
ALSO READ
IMD Issues Orange Alert as Monsoon Rains Batter South India
IMD Issues Alerts as Monsoon Strengthens in Kerala and Karnataka
IMD Issues Orange Alert in Goa Amid Torrential Rains
Israeli Attack Damages Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility
Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Palghar: Infrastructure and Homes Damaged