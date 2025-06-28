Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Swept Away in Bhairvi River

A 17-year-old boy named Shashi Prakash was swept away by strong river currents while bathing near Jharkhand's Rajrappa temple. Despite a search operation involving local authorities, vendors, and divers, he remains missing. Assistance from NDRF has been requested to aid in tracing the teenager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Teen Swept Away in Bhairvi River
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, as a teenager was swept away by the powerful currents of the Bhairvi river. The mishap took place near the Rajrappa temple, where 17-year-old Shashi Prakash was bathing. Despite immediate search efforts, he has not been found.

Officer Krishna Kumar of the Rajrappa police station reported that the young boy slipped and was caught in the raging waters at the confluence of the Bhairvi and Damodar rivers, close to the Chhinnamastika temple. Local authorities and divers swiftly initiated a search operation, but the teenager remains unaccounted for.

Support was sought from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ranchi to assist in the ongoing search operation. Deepak Minz, the circle officer of Chitarpur block, confirmed that efforts are being coordinated with temple management, local vendors, and diving experts in the hope of finding Shashi Prakash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025