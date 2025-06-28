Tragedy Strikes: Teen Swept Away in Bhairvi River

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, as a teenager was swept away by the powerful currents of the Bhairvi river. The mishap took place near the Rajrappa temple, where 17-year-old Shashi Prakash was bathing. Despite immediate search efforts, he has not been found.

Officer Krishna Kumar of the Rajrappa police station reported that the young boy slipped and was caught in the raging waters at the confluence of the Bhairvi and Damodar rivers, close to the Chhinnamastika temple. Local authorities and divers swiftly initiated a search operation, but the teenager remains unaccounted for.

Support was sought from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ranchi to assist in the ongoing search operation. Deepak Minz, the circle officer of Chitarpur block, confirmed that efforts are being coordinated with temple management, local vendors, and diving experts in the hope of finding Shashi Prakash.

(With inputs from agencies.)