Ministries, corporate brass from over 20 countries to participate in India Energy Storage Week 2025

Government officials and industry representatives from over 20 countries are expected to participate in the 11th edition of India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, scheduled from July 8 to 10 in the capital.

More than 150 key partners, exhibitors, and over 1,000 companies from Australia, Germany, France, the UK, Finland, Canada, the US, Israel, and South Korea are expected to participate in the IESW 2025 event at the Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, a statement said.

India Energy Storage Week (IESW), hosted by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has announced the participation of Ministries, Government Representatives, and Companies from over 20 Countries, it stated.

IESW 2025 will also explore emerging and futuristic energy storage technologies, including VRFB, solid-state batteries, Lithium Sulphur, Sodium Ion and other technologies from across the globe.

One of the distinguishing features of IESW 2025 is its spotlight on cutting-edge solutions.

As a platform to bridge global markets, IESW 2025 aims to showcase Indian companies and solutions to the international battery and energy storage community, while facilitating the entry of global companies into the burgeoning Indian battery market.

The IESW 2025 is supported by the Australian and German governments as country partners, featuring their respective country Pavilions.

Debmalaya Sen, president, IESA said, ''These global government and corporate partnerships aim to facilitate smooth dialogue between the industry and various Indian and International government departments pushing EV, Clean Tech, Green Hydrogen, and Battery Storage ecosystems in the country.''

