Devastating Cloudbursts Devastate Mandi: Death Toll Rises Amid Relentless Rains

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district faced a tragic cloudburst and flash flood, claiming 13 lives, with 29 still missing. Ten cloudbursts, three flash floods, and a landslide damaged homes, roads, and infrastructure. Rescue operations continue amid heavy rains, as officials warn of further adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The death toll in the wake of devastating cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has climbed to 13, officials reported Thursday, as efforts continue to locate 29 missing individuals. The region witnessed an unprecedented surge with ten cloudbursts and three flash floods, causing extensive damage.

The calamities left a trail of destruction, damaging over 150 homes, cattle sheds, vehicles, and infrastructure, while claiming the lives of 162 cattle. Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are in full swing, as officials focus on providing relief to affected residents.

Heavy rains persist across Himachal Pradesh, impacting areas such as Mandi, prompting weather alerts for potential further flooding. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur, visited affected zones, assuring support and strategizing recovery efforts amid ongoing weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

