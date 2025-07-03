Left Menu

Boosting Highways, Building Futures: Gadkari's Commitment to Jharkhand

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore to enhance Jharkhand's infrastructure, focusing on national highways. The initiatives include corridors connecting key cities. Gadkari emphasized infrastructure's role in economic growth and encouraged Jharkhand to facilitate land acquisition and environmental clearances.

Updated: 03-07-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, India's Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, has announced the central government's commitment to boost Jharkhand's infrastructure with a massive investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in highway projects.

At a public meeting, Gadkari highlighted ongoing and planned projects, including the ambitious Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata greenfield corridor, aiming to transform the state's connectivity by 2028.

Gadkari emphasized addressing administrative hurdles like land acquisition and forest clearances. Improved infrastructure will bolster local employment, he noted while urging the Jharkhand government to also focus on water conservation by building ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

