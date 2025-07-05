Shanghai's First Legoland: A Brick-Built Wonderland Amidst Sweltering Heat

Braving a blistering heatwave, both tourists and local residents poured into Shanghai for the grand opening of China's first and largest Legoland theme park. The resort, meticulously assembled from over 85 million Lego bricks, quickly sold out its entry tickets, drawing thousands eager to explore its 75 thrilling rides and attractions across sprawling 300,000 square meters.

The intense heat did not deter the young and old alike from experiencing the vibrant grand opening, which distributed complimentary wearable Lego mitts to attendees, a gesture warmly received by visitors. Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of Lego Group, emphasized the resort's significant role in boosting Shanghai's economic vigor, while local media reported a surge in hotel bookings driven by the nationwide enthusiasm.

Amidst soaring summer temperatures surpassing 37 degrees Celsius, visitors remained upbeat, enjoying the cool relief offered by air-conditioned areas and ample water stations throughout the park. The successful launch highlights consumer resilience in leisure spending, even as China's economy grapples with muted demand. Legoland Shanghai represents a collaboration between Merlin Entertainments and the Shanghai Jinshan District local government, promising to enrich the country's entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)