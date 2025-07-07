Flash Flood Alert in Jharkhand: A Weather Crisis

The India Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood warning for 12 districts in Jharkhand as heavy rains continue to batter the state. Major districts on high alert include Ranchi, Palamu, and Simdega, where authorities are bracing for potential flood situations.

According to IMD officials, the downpour is a result of a cyclonic circulation and trough plaguing the region. Since Sunday, these weather conditions have unleashed moderate to heavy rainfall across significant areas, significantly impacting daily life and operations.

Though many areas recorded surplus rainfall, such as Latehar and Ranchi, with 157% and 156% higher than average, districts like Deoghar and Godda remain dry, with deficit rainfall creating uneven challenges for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)