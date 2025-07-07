Left Menu

Flash Flood Alert in Jharkhand: A Weather Crisis

A flash flood warning has been issued for 12 districts in Jharkhand due to cyclonic circulation causing heavy rainfall. Surplus rainfall has been recorded in the state, with Latehar and Ranchi districts experiencing the highest levels. However, Deoghar and Godda face rainfall deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood warning for 12 districts in Jharkhand as heavy rains continue to batter the state. Major districts on high alert include Ranchi, Palamu, and Simdega, where authorities are bracing for potential flood situations.

According to IMD officials, the downpour is a result of a cyclonic circulation and trough plaguing the region. Since Sunday, these weather conditions have unleashed moderate to heavy rainfall across significant areas, significantly impacting daily life and operations.

Though many areas recorded surplus rainfall, such as Latehar and Ranchi, with 157% and 156% higher than average, districts like Deoghar and Godda remain dry, with deficit rainfall creating uneven challenges for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

