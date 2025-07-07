Left Menu

Devastating Floods Paralyze Nagaland: High Alert as Monsoon Rains Persist

Severe monsoon rains in Nagaland have caused deadly floods, resulting in three deaths, disrupted flight operations, and blocked major highways. Dimapur, Kohima, and Niuland were notably impacted, with widespread infrastructure damage. Authorities are on alert as rain is forecasted to continue, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Nagaland, relentless monsoon rains have led to severe flooding, claiming three lives and halting key infrastructure operations. The incessant downpour has caused significant disruption, leading authorities to place the region on high alert.

Three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives due to electrocution in Dimapur, where floodwaters surged into homes, forcing residents to navigate chest-deep waters. These tragic events unfolded across key areas, including Burma Camp and Kuda Village.

Transport links, such as flights from Dimapur Airport, were suspended as rain inundated the runway, and National Highway 29 suffered landslides. State and district authorities are mobilizing rescue efforts, with expectations of more rainfall in the coming days, urging citizens to stay vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

