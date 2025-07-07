Pragati Maidan Tunnel Set for Completion Amid Technical Challenges
The completion of the Pragati Maidan-Bhairo Marg tunnel is anticipated in eight to nine months, following approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Technical challenges and previous flooding have delayed the project. A revised construction strategy aims to ensure safety and resolve ongoing issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Construction on the Pragati Maidan-Bhairo Marg tunnel is projected for completion within eight to nine months, pending final approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, according to Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.
Verma conducted a site inspection with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and PWD officials, reiterating the tunnel's significance in alleviating traffic congestion around Pragati Maidan.
Previously stalled due to technical issues and flooding, the project has now incorporated expert consultations to adopt a new construction methodology, ensuring safety under live railway lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid Infrastructure Concerns
NCLAT Quashes NCLT Order: Green Light for JSW Energy in Rail Infrastructure Insolvency Bid
Broadband Congress 2025: Merging AI with Smarter Infrastructure
Delhi's Medical Crisis: Infrastructure Woes at Maulana Azad
RBI’s Landmark Reform Fuels Growth in India’s Aquaculture Infrastructure