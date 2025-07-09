Devastating Flash Floods in Ruidoso: Nature's Fury Unleashed

In a tragic event that unfolded in the picturesque mountain resort village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, torrential rains led to fatal flash floods on Tuesday. Three lives, including two young children aged four and seven, were lost in the deluge.

Video footage widely circulated on social media depicted the gut-wrenching scene of a house swept away by the swirling, muddy waters of the Rio Ruidoso. The property's foundations could not withstand the force of nature, exacerbated by a landscape previously scorched by a wildfire.

A coordinated rescue effort by local law enforcement and the National Guard resulted in 85 swift-water rescues, as the floodwaters reached unprecedented levels. Authorities are now combing through the debris in search of survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)