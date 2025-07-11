Left Menu

Byrnihat: India's Most Polluted City Unveiled

In the first half of 2025, Byrnihat topped the list as India's most polluted city, overtaking Delhi, with PM2.5 concentration levels at 133 micrograms per cubic meter. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air's analysis showed multiple factors contributing to air pollution, highlighting the need for comprehensive control measures.

In a significant revelation, Byrnihat on the Assam-Meghalaya border emerged as the most polluted city in India, surpassing the capital, Delhi. An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has spotlighted the pressing air quality issues facing the nation.

Byrnihat recorded alarming PM2.5 levels, averaging 133 micrograms per cubic meter, double the national standard, while Delhi trailed with 87 micrograms. Cities like Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Patna also featured among the top polluted locations, as per CREA data.

While restrictions on vehicles contribute to air quality improvement, CREA's Manoj Kumar emphasized the persistent pollution from industries and agricultural burning. The lack of critical pollution control technologies further compounds the challenge, as the region grapples with multifaceted emission sources.

