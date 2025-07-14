Hanoi Set to Curb Fossil-Fuel Motorcycles by 2026

In a bold move to combat air pollution, Vietnam is set to impose a ban on fossil-fuel motorcycles in the capital city of Hanoi starting July 2026, according to state media reports. This initiative is part of a nationwide strategy to enhance air quality.

The directive, issued by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, targets the bustling heart of Hanoi, situated inside the main ring road. The city, with its nearly 7 million motorcycles out of a total 8 million residents, often contends with severe air pollution, ranking among the world's most polluted cities.

While the plan garners praise for its environmental benefits, critics argue that the transition may disproportionately impact working-class citizens who depend on motorcycles for their livelihood. Calls for improved public transportation and clearer phasing-out strategies continue to rise as the city faces significant changes ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)