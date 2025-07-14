Tragedy Strikes in Ballia: Fatal Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives
Two people, including a seven-year-old girl, died in a motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The incident occurred near Raghunathpur village, involving Kanhaiya Yadav and his family. The victims were taken to the district hospital, where two were declared dead and two were critically injured.
A tragic motorcycle accident in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two people on Monday, according to local authorities. The victims included a seven-year-old girl, identified as Pari, and a pedestrian named Poonam.
The incident occurred in the Bansdih area, near Raghunathpur village. Kanhaiya Yadav was riding the motorcycle along with his wife and daughter when the bike collided with Poonam, who was crossing the street, police reported.
The four individuals involved in the accident were rushed to the district hospital by locals. Doctors on duty pronounced Poonam and Pari dead, while Kanhaiya and his wife, in critical condition, were later transferred to a medical facility in Mau. An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.
