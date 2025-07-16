Left Menu

Delhi Showers Bring Relief Amidst Humidity

Delhi experienced rain on Wednesday afternoon as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert. The rainfall was observed in areas like Central, South, and South East Delhi. The alert warns of possible flooding in low-lying areas and disruptions to outdoor activities. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5°C.

The IMD described the yellow alert as an advisory for significant rainfall with isolated flooding risks. As a result, citizens were reminded to remain vigilant while planning outdoor ventures.

Temperatures dipped to a minimum of 24.5 degrees Celsius, marking three degrees below the season's average. Meanwhile, the air quality remained satisfactory with an AQI of 60 at 9 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

