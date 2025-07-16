Delhi Showers Bring Relief Amidst Humidity

Delhi witnessed afternoon showers on Wednesday, leading the India Meteorological Department to issue a yellow alert. With rainfall observed in Central, South, and South East parts, residents were advised caution against potential flooding and activity disruptions.

The IMD described the yellow alert as an advisory for significant rainfall with isolated flooding risks. As a result, citizens were reminded to remain vigilant while planning outdoor ventures.

Temperatures dipped to a minimum of 24.5 degrees Celsius, marking three degrees below the season's average. Meanwhile, the air quality remained satisfactory with an AQI of 60 at 9 AM.

