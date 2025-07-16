Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pollution Solutions: MAK India's Breakthrough Innovations

MAK India Limited, under founder Manu Neethi Manickam, has developed groundbreaking pollution solutions for air, water, and soil. Their energy-efficient technologies, built in collaboration with Indian institutions, promise to meet India's future ecological goals. This comprehensive approach supports Dr. Abdul Kalam's vision and aligns with India's sustainable initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: As pollution threatens global sustainability, MAK India Limited, led by Manu Neethi Manickam, announces an unprecedented breakthrough in pollution technology. The company has pioneered a comprehensive system targeting air, water, and soil pollution with patented, energy-efficient solutions developed in collaboration with premier Indian institutions.

This Made-in-India solution heralds a new era in environmental management, eliminating nearly 90% of water pollution and effectively managing solid waste. Their technologies promise operational efficiency at reduced costs, offering substantial ecological and economic benefits, aligning with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's Vision 2020.

With innovations like the KILN 1000 for waste management and eco-friendly solutions for industrial effluents, MAK India's scalable systems invite government adoption for sustainable urban development. The company's successful field results and global recognition underscore India's leadership in solving our planet's most pressing crisis: pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

