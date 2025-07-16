Revolutionizing Pollution Solutions: MAK India's Breakthrough Innovations

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: As pollution threatens global sustainability, MAK India Limited, led by Manu Neethi Manickam, announces an unprecedented breakthrough in pollution technology. The company has pioneered a comprehensive system targeting air, water, and soil pollution with patented, energy-efficient solutions developed in collaboration with premier Indian institutions.

This Made-in-India solution heralds a new era in environmental management, eliminating nearly 90% of water pollution and effectively managing solid waste. Their technologies promise operational efficiency at reduced costs, offering substantial ecological and economic benefits, aligning with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's Vision 2020.

With innovations like the KILN 1000 for waste management and eco-friendly solutions for industrial effluents, MAK India's scalable systems invite government adoption for sustainable urban development. The company's successful field results and global recognition underscore India's leadership in solving our planet's most pressing crisis: pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)