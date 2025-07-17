Tragic Collision Leaves Three Couples and Child Dead Near Nashik

A calamity unfolded in Maharashtra's Nashik district as a tragic road accident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including three couples and a toddler. The fatal incident occurred when a car, traveling with family members returning from a birthday celebration, collided with a motorcycle, police reported Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday night near Dindori town, following alerts received by police at 11:57 pm. Swiftly responding to the emergency, police and rescue teams found the vehicles submerged in a small canal along the Vani-Dindori road. The deceased were identified as members of extended families heading to Sarasale.

Initial investigations revealed that a burst tire led the car to swerve uncontrollably into the motorcycle, tragically causing it to flip into the canal. Water filled the vehicle, resulting in the passengers' immediate demise. Meanwhile, the two injured motorcyclists are receiving treatment at the District Hospital in Nashik, with their conditions reported as improving.

