Ahmedabad Crowned Cleanest Big City in India's Annual Swachh Survekshan Awards

Ahmedabad has been ranked the cleanest big city in India, as announced in the annual Swachh Survekshan survey. The survey recognized Bhopal and Lucknow as the subsequent cleanest cities, while Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada made it to the newly formed 'Super Swachh League Cities' category, lauded for their exceptional sanitation efforts.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs revealed that over 14 crore people participated in the survey, contributing through various platforms including the Swachhata App and social media. Awards were distributed across categories like 'Super Swachh League Cities', special categories, and state-level awards, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the ceremony.

An official noted that the newly introduced 'Swachh Shahar' category aims to further motivate cities toward cleanliness. This year's evaluations, based on the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' theme, involved more than 3,000 assessors inspecting wards across 4,500 cities over a period of 45 days.