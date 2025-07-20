Left Menu

Typhoon Wipha's Impact: Hong Kong Endures Storm's Wrath

Typhoon Wipha struck Hong Kong and China's Guangdong province, leading to fallen trees, scaffolding, and over 200 people seeking refuge in shelters. The storm caused disruptions in Hong Kong, including flight cancellations and public transport suspensions, although the damage was less severe than in previous typhoons like Mangkhut and Hato.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:54 IST
Typhoon Wipha's Impact: Hong Kong Endures Storm's Wrath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rains from Typhoon Wipha lashed Hong Kong on Sunday as the storm moved southwards, eventually making landfall along China's Guangdong coast. The tumult left residents coping with fallen trees and collapsed scaffolding, prompting over 200 people to seek refuge in temporary shelters.

Hong Kong's weather authorities downgraded the typhoon warning to a No. 3 strong wind signal at 7:45 p.m., after the signal had previously been lowered from a maximum of 10 to 8 earlier in the day. Despite the storm's impact, the damage was considered less severe than previous typhoons Mangkhut and Hato.

As Hong Kong faced torrential rains and strong winds, Macau also downgraded its typhoon signal and warned of flooding. The tempest forced flight cancellations, affecting thousands, and suspended much of the city's public transport amid high sea swells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025