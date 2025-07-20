Typhoon Wipha's Impact: Hong Kong Endures Storm's Wrath

Rains from Typhoon Wipha lashed Hong Kong on Sunday as the storm moved southwards, eventually making landfall along China's Guangdong coast. The tumult left residents coping with fallen trees and collapsed scaffolding, prompting over 200 people to seek refuge in temporary shelters.

Hong Kong's weather authorities downgraded the typhoon warning to a No. 3 strong wind signal at 7:45 p.m., after the signal had previously been lowered from a maximum of 10 to 8 earlier in the day. Despite the storm's impact, the damage was considered less severe than previous typhoons Mangkhut and Hato.

As Hong Kong faced torrential rains and strong winds, Macau also downgraded its typhoon signal and warned of flooding. The tempest forced flight cancellations, affecting thousands, and suspended much of the city's public transport amid high sea swells.

