Central Team Concludes Survey of Mandi's Cloudburst Aftermath

A Central team has wrapped up its inspection of disaster-hit areas in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, following devastating cloudburst-triggered flash floods and landslides. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur announced that the team's findings would be compiled into a report soon, shedding light on the extensive damage incurred.

The tragic event claimed 15 lives, with 27 individuals still missing, and inflicted severe damage on approximately 854 homes. The natural calamity also resulted in the death of 857 livestock. Thakur, who accompanied the team to the ravaged sites, emphasized the urgency for substantial aid and the need for road repairs to continue smoothly.

Thakur expressed his intent to personally inform Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the severe damage and urge for maximum financial assistance. He stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for affected families. Meanwhile, search operations persist for the missing individuals, and temporary restoration of roads and utilities is underway.