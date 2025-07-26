Yogi Adityanath Advocates Strong Government-Public Dialogue for Enhanced Development
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscores the importance of strong dialogue between government and public representatives to expedite and enhance the quality of development projects, aligning them with public expectations. He instructed officials to adopt this model statewide, emphasizing infrastructure improvements and inclusivity in urban and rural development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the necessity of robust communication between government bodies and public representatives to accelerate the pace of development projects while meeting public expectations. His focus was on ensuring transparent and inclusive decision-making.
During a high-level review meeting with officials from the Ayodhya and Devipatan divisions, Adityanath outlined the government's commitment to not only formulating schemes but also implementing them effectively to serve public interests. He stressed the need for direct interaction between officials and local representatives to facilitate development in line with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Sabka Vishwas' principles.
Adityanath's directions included prioritizing road widening projects and enhancing emergency service access, as well as developing tourist spots with improved public facilities. He called for municipal bodies to integrate local representatives in development reviews while expanding rural-urban cooperation under schemes like the CM Grid Scheme.
