Tragedy in Hebei: Landslide Claims Lives Amid Torrential Rains

In a tragic turn of events, a landslide in Hebei province, China, has claimed four lives while eight individuals remain missing. The natural disaster occurred after heavy rains lashed the region, according to local officials.

Rescue teams are working diligently in Luanping County's affected village, Chengde City, where the landslide struck on Monday. Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Water Resources has enacted emergency flood control measures across the region, including Beijing.

Sunday saw the Miyun Reservoir, northeastern Beijing, endure its largest flood inflow since its construction over 60 years ago. In response, authorities are enhancing rainfall and water level monitoring, issuing timely warnings, and relocating residents to ensure safety, as reported by state media.

