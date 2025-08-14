Left Menu

Storm Podul Wreaks Havoc: Southern China on Alert

Tropical storm Podul hit southern China, delivering heavy rains and disrupting services in Hong Kong, including hospitals and courts. Originally a typhoon, Podul weakened but continues to pose risks. Authorities issued severe weather warnings, linking these extreme conditions to climate change impacts, highlighting economic vulnerabilities.

Updated: 14-08-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 07:28 IST
Southern China is bracing itself as Tropical Storm Podul lashes the region with heavy rainfall, significantly impacting Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces. In Hong Kong, the storm has caused widespread disruption, closing hospitals and courts, and resulting in an unprecedented 'black' weather warning.

The Asian financial hub of Hong Kong has postponed a high-profile court hearing for media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai as a result of the torrential downpour. Public services have been significantly affected, with out-patient clinics closed and the postal service temporarily suspended, while emergency services remain operational.

Podul, which downgraded from a typhoon after its initial impact in Taiwan, continues to pose significant threats. The storm highlights China's economic vulnerability to extreme weather, as meteorologists increasingly link such weather patterns to climate change. As Podul moves northwest, authorities remain on high alert to mitigate further commercial and ecological damage.

