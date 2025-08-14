Tragic Hot Air Balloon Crash in Friesland

In a tragic incident in Friesland, a hot air balloon carrying 34 passengers crash-landed on Wednesday evening, resulting in one fatality and five injuries, local authorities confirmed. The balloon descended rapidly around 9 p.m., hitting the ground with significant force.

Authorities stated that a sudden gust of wind was responsible for the balloon's hard landing, causing the basket to bounce and leading to five passengers falling out. The Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association's spokesperson shed light on the accident, attributing its severity to the sudden wind.

An investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. The incident highlights the potential dangers of air ballooning, even as it remains a popular activity in the region.