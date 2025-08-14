Devastating Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar: Lives Lost, Community Rallies for Rescue
A disastrous cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, left at least 38 dead and numerous others trapped. Rescue efforts are ongoing as Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu express condolences. Concerns rise over unchecked development projects amid efforts to safeguard lives in this fragile ecosystem.
In a tragic turn of events, a colossal cloudburst led to severe flash floods in the remote Chositi village of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The disaster claimed at least 38 lives, including two CISF personnel, while many more remain trapped under heaps of debris.
As the day unfolded, the death toll steadily increased, with fears of further casualties looming. Video clips reveal the destructive power of the torrent, which uprooted houses, blocked roads, and left the picturesque landscape marred by a muddy ruin.
National leaders like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their sorrow. Meanwhile, rescue operations persist, with troops deployed to assist survivors, and the local administration mobilizing resources to expedite efforts amid the challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
