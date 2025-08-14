Left Menu

Devastating Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar: Lives Lost, Community Rallies for Rescue

A disastrous cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, left at least 38 dead and numerous others trapped. Rescue efforts are ongoing as Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu express condolences. Concerns rise over unchecked development projects amid efforts to safeguard lives in this fragile ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:29 IST
Devastating Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar: Lives Lost, Community Rallies for Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a colossal cloudburst led to severe flash floods in the remote Chositi village of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The disaster claimed at least 38 lives, including two CISF personnel, while many more remain trapped under heaps of debris.

As the day unfolded, the death toll steadily increased, with fears of further casualties looming. Video clips reveal the destructive power of the torrent, which uprooted houses, blocked roads, and left the picturesque landscape marred by a muddy ruin.

National leaders like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their sorrow. Meanwhile, rescue operations persist, with troops deployed to assist survivors, and the local administration mobilizing resources to expedite efforts amid the challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025