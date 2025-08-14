Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Move to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict

Karnataka plans to build 300 km of railway barricades in forests to reduce human-elephant conflict. The project, costing Rs 500 crore, will take two years to complete. Minister Eshwar Khandre highlights the state's large elephant and tiger populations, implying urgent action is needed to prevent wildlife conflicts.

Karnataka is set to intensify its efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflict by constructing 300 kilometers of additional railway barricades in forested regions, as announced by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. The ambitious project, estimated to cost Rs 500 crore, is expected to be completed in two years.

During a legislative session, Minister Khandre responded to BJP MLA Harish Poonja's inquiry by affirming the plan, pointing out that the initiative is crucial for both wildlife protection and public safety. According to the Minister, approximately 214 elephants are currently located outside forest zones in Kodagu, with 60-70 in Hassan, posing risks to human life and property.

Khandre attributed the increasing human-wildlife conflict to factors such as forest degradation and rapid urbanisation. He underscored Karnataka's significant wildlife numbers, with the state boasting the nation's highest elephant population, as reported in the 2022 census. Initiatives like national highways and electricity connections only exacerbate the fragmentation of elephant corridors, necessitating further protective measures.

