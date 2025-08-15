Left Menu

Devastating Floods Claim Lives in Northwestern Pakistan

Heavy rains and flooding in northwestern Pakistan have resulted in over 160 fatalities in a single day, as rescue efforts face severe challenges. A helicopter crash during a mission added to the devastation, causing loss of life among its crew.

Updated: 15-08-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an ongoing tragedy unfolding in northwestern Pakistan, officials have reported over 160 fatalities due to relentless rains and flooding within the past 24 hours.

A rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province met with disaster, as a rescue helicopter succumbed to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the death of all five crew members on board.

The severe weather has further compounded rescue efforts, raising grave concerns for those still affected by the catastrophic flooding in the region.

