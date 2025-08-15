Devastating Floods Claim Lives in Northwestern Pakistan
Heavy rains and flooding in northwestern Pakistan have resulted in over 160 fatalities in a single day, as rescue efforts face severe challenges. A helicopter crash during a mission added to the devastation, causing loss of life among its crew.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In an ongoing tragedy unfolding in northwestern Pakistan, officials have reported over 160 fatalities due to relentless rains and flooding within the past 24 hours.
A rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province met with disaster, as a rescue helicopter succumbed to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the death of all five crew members on board.
The severe weather has further compounded rescue efforts, raising grave concerns for those still affected by the catastrophic flooding in the region.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Air Strike in Kyiv: Rising Casualties and Widespread Damage
The Unpredictable Nature of Tsunami Evacuations: Lessons from Worldwide Disasters
NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill
Himachal Pradesh Opposition Leader Criticizes Government's Handling of Disaster-Hit Areas
Express Train Derailed: Averting Disaster on Delhi-Howrah Route