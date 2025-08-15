Devastating Floods Claim Lives in Northwestern Pakistan

In an ongoing tragedy unfolding in northwestern Pakistan, officials have reported over 160 fatalities due to relentless rains and flooding within the past 24 hours.

A rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province met with disaster, as a rescue helicopter succumbed to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the death of all five crew members on board.

The severe weather has further compounded rescue efforts, raising grave concerns for those still affected by the catastrophic flooding in the region.