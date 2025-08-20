Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Karachi and Mumbai Drenched

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Karachi and Mumbai, resulting in widespread flooding and multiple casualties. Both cities declared holidays to brace for more rain, affecting services and infrastructure. Rescue efforts are underway as residents are urged to stay indoors due to continued heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:42 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Karachi and Mumbai Drenched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The bustling city of Karachi came to a standstill as monsoon rains inundated the financial hub, prompting the declaration of a public holiday on Wednesday. The downpour left seven dead, disrupted daily life, and overwhelmed the infrastructure, said provincial government spokesperson Abdul Wahid Halepoto.

With a death toll of 377 from flash floods in the northwest, Karachi's own battle with nature saw unprecedented rainfall levels. The city, home to over 20 million people, witnessed rainfall between 80 mm and 178 mm, with parts never seen so drenched, according to provincial meteorological spokesperson Anjum Nazir.

In neighboring India, Mumbai also faced the monsoon's wrath with heavy rainfall, leading to school closures and train delays. The situation remains dire as authorities in both cities warn of further rain, urging residents to stay vigilant and indoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025