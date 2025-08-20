Monsoon Mayhem: Karachi and Mumbai Drenched

The bustling city of Karachi came to a standstill as monsoon rains inundated the financial hub, prompting the declaration of a public holiday on Wednesday. The downpour left seven dead, disrupted daily life, and overwhelmed the infrastructure, said provincial government spokesperson Abdul Wahid Halepoto.

With a death toll of 377 from flash floods in the northwest, Karachi's own battle with nature saw unprecedented rainfall levels. The city, home to over 20 million people, witnessed rainfall between 80 mm and 178 mm, with parts never seen so drenched, according to provincial meteorological spokesperson Anjum Nazir.

In neighboring India, Mumbai also faced the monsoon's wrath with heavy rainfall, leading to school closures and train delays. The situation remains dire as authorities in both cities warn of further rain, urging residents to stay vigilant and indoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)