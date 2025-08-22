Left Menu

Narendra Modi Inaugurates Iconic Aunta-Simaria Bridge Boosting Bihar's Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Bridge on the Ganga River in Bihar, enhancing connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai. Constructed for over Rs 1,870 crore, the bridge will significantly reduce travel distance for heavy vehicles, ease traffic congestion, and promote regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to regional infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Aunta-Simaria Bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar this Friday.

Spanning 1.86 kilometers, the bridge connects Mokama and Begusarai, a project realized on National Highway 31 at a cost exceeding Rs 1,870 crore.

The newly opened bridge is set to alleviate travel burdens, reducing distances by over 100 km for heavy vehicles and cutting down on traffic congestion. Furthermore, it promises to catalyze economic growth by enhancing connectivity in north and south Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

