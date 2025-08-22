Narendra Modi Inaugurates Iconic Aunta-Simaria Bridge Boosting Bihar's Connectivity

In a significant boost to regional infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Aunta-Simaria Bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar this Friday.

Spanning 1.86 kilometers, the bridge connects Mokama and Begusarai, a project realized on National Highway 31 at a cost exceeding Rs 1,870 crore.

The newly opened bridge is set to alleviate travel burdens, reducing distances by over 100 km for heavy vehicles and cutting down on traffic congestion. Furthermore, it promises to catalyze economic growth by enhancing connectivity in north and south Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)