Pakistan's Emerging Lake Sparks Fears of Devastating Floods

A mudslide has created a 7-km lake in northern Pakistan, posing a risk of severe floods. The lake, formed by a blocked river in Gilgit Baltistan province, threatens downstream communities. Though water discharge has begun, flash flood risks persist, prompting emergency alerts and evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:07 IST
Pakistan's Emerging Lake Sparks Fears of Devastating Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A newly formed 7-km lake in northern Pakistan, born from a mountain mudslide, is on the brink of triggering devastating floods, officials cautioned on Saturday.

The mudslide blocked the main Ghizer River on Friday, leading to the lake's creation in Gilgit Baltistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The blockage resembles a dam and presents a significant risk of breaching.

Zakir Hussain from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority expressed concerns that this new lake could instigate a disastrous flood, impacting four downstream districts. Over 200 residents have been evacuated, while communities are urged to remain vigilant as flood threats endure until the lake clears.

