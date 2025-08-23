Pakistan's Emerging Lake Sparks Fears of Devastating Floods

A newly formed 7-km lake in northern Pakistan, born from a mountain mudslide, is on the brink of triggering devastating floods, officials cautioned on Saturday.

The mudslide blocked the main Ghizer River on Friday, leading to the lake's creation in Gilgit Baltistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The blockage resembles a dam and presents a significant risk of breaching.

Zakir Hussain from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority expressed concerns that this new lake could instigate a disastrous flood, impacting four downstream districts. Over 200 residents have been evacuated, while communities are urged to remain vigilant as flood threats endure until the lake clears.