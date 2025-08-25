Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Mechanic's Life Cut Short by Electrocution

A mechanic named Pawan Yadav died after slipping on a rain-soaked road and touching a live electric pole in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar. The incident took place near Kesar T-Point. Yadav, who worked as a mechanic, was declared dead at ABG Hospital. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:37 IST
A tragic accident in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar claimed the life of Pawan Yadav, a 40-year-old mechanic, on Sunday evening. Yadav slipped on a rain-soaked road near Kesar T-Point, accidently making contact with a live electric pole, leading to his death.

Yadav was quickly transported to ABG Hospital after the incident at approximately 9.40 pm. Upon arrival, doctors declared him dead. The police, informed by a caller, initiated an investigation into the incident, seeking answers about the conditions that led to this unfortunate event.

Living in Basaidarapur with his family, Yadav was a two-wheeler mechanic. Authorities have preserved his body for a post-mortem examination, which, along with inquiry findings, will inform further actions. The police continue their investigation to ascertain all facts surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

