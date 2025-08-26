Left Menu

Mass Evacuations in Pakistan's Punjab Amid Ongoing Flood Crisis

Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from flood-prone areas in Pakistan's Punjab province due to rising water levels in major rivers caused by monsoon rains. Authorities are warning of further rainfall, with high alerts issued for rivers like Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi. Damage to homes and infrastructure continues to increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan's Punjab province, nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to severe flooding. The rising water levels in major rivers, exacerbated by torrential monsoon rains, have prompted local authorities to issue warnings and conduct large-scale evacuation efforts.

Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad highlighted the challenging situation, noting the involvement of government rescue agencies in assisting 25,000 stranded individuals. Alerts have been raised due to potential high flood risks, particularly in rivers like Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, as well as potential urban flooding in areas including Rawalpindi and Lahore.

As authorities grapple with the situation, high-level alerts and precautionary measures continue in affected areas. The National Disaster Management Authority emphasizes the need for vigilance amidst ongoing forecasts of heavy rains, urging avoidance of flood-prone zones and adherence to safety instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

