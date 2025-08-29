Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Woes: Coordinated Rescue Efforts Shine Amid Crisis

In flood-stricken Punjab, multiple agencies banded together for rescue and relief efforts. Heavy rains have swelled rivers, causing mass evacuations. With Chief Minister Mann overseeing operations, the Army, BSF, and NDRF are leading rescue missions. Patiala emerges as a hotspot, while local leaders pledge salaries to flood relief funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:05 IST
Punjab's Flood Woes: Coordinated Rescue Efforts Shine Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PUNJAB, INDIA – On Friday, multiple agencies united in Punjab to deliver aid to those stranded by extreme flooding. Torrential downpours have caused water levels in Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to rise alarmingly, prompting large-scale evacuations from nearby low-lying areas, officials reported.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann instructed district authorities to expedite relief measures. He also plans to conduct a high-stakes meeting in Chandigarh to assess ongoing initiatives. In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney stated that stranded individuals are being reached by boat, with evacuation efforts continuing.

Heavy rainfall has compounded the crisis, triggering alerts in Patiala among other districts. Amphibious vehicles and drones were deployed for rescue and relief operations. Political leaders, including INC Punjab, have pledged their salaries to support victims of this environmental disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025