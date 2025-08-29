Punjab's Flood Woes: Coordinated Rescue Efforts Shine Amid Crisis
In flood-stricken Punjab, multiple agencies banded together for rescue and relief efforts. Heavy rains have swelled rivers, causing mass evacuations. With Chief Minister Mann overseeing operations, the Army, BSF, and NDRF are leading rescue missions. Patiala emerges as a hotspot, while local leaders pledge salaries to flood relief funds.
PUNJAB, INDIA – On Friday, multiple agencies united in Punjab to deliver aid to those stranded by extreme flooding. Torrential downpours have caused water levels in Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to rise alarmingly, prompting large-scale evacuations from nearby low-lying areas, officials reported.
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann instructed district authorities to expedite relief measures. He also plans to conduct a high-stakes meeting in Chandigarh to assess ongoing initiatives. In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney stated that stranded individuals are being reached by boat, with evacuation efforts continuing.
Heavy rainfall has compounded the crisis, triggering alerts in Patiala among other districts. Amphibious vehicles and drones were deployed for rescue and relief operations. Political leaders, including INC Punjab, have pledged their salaries to support victims of this environmental disaster.
