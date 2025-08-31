Left Menu

Avian Influenza Alert: H5N1 Outbreak in England

The UK government has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus in poultry in southwestern England. Protection and surveillance zones have been established, and all infected poultry will be culled to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:50 IST
The UK government has reported a confirmed outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus H5N1 in poultry located at a premises in southwestern England.

On Sunday, officials announced the implementation of a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the affected location near Exminster in Devon.

As a containment measure, all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled, authorities stated.

