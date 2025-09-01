UrbanVault Expands with New Premium Co-working Space in Bengaluru
UrbanVault has launched a new 80,000 sq ft co-working center in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park, featuring 2,000 desks. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to serve tech companies. UrbanVault plans further expansion across India, currently managing 42,000 seats and achieving a Rs 120 crore turnover.
UrbanVault, a co-working firm, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art center in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park, spanning 80,000 square feet and accommodating 2,000 desks. This new establishment marks a significant move in the company's ambitious expansion strategy.
Situated in a Grade A office space provided by Embassy Group, UrbanVault's latest venture offers premium workspaces starting at Rs 10,000 per desk. The facility has already attracted notable clients such as Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer, and SRM Tech, underscoring the demand for flexible working environments in India's thriving tech hub.
CEO Amal Mishra highlighted the strategic importance of the location, calling Manyata Tech Park the 'beating heart' of Bengaluru's enterprise ecosystem. UrbanVault will continue its investment in high-potential micro-markets, expanding its presence to over 2.58 million square feet nationwide. The company reported a turnover of Rs 120 crore for 2024-25.
