Left Menu

UrbanVault Expands with New Premium Co-working Space in Bengaluru

UrbanVault has launched a new 80,000 sq ft co-working center in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park, featuring 2,000 desks. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to serve tech companies. UrbanVault plans further expansion across India, currently managing 42,000 seats and achieving a Rs 120 crore turnover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:26 IST
UrbanVault Expands with New Premium Co-working Space in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UrbanVault, a co-working firm, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art center in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park, spanning 80,000 square feet and accommodating 2,000 desks. This new establishment marks a significant move in the company's ambitious expansion strategy.

Situated in a Grade A office space provided by Embassy Group, UrbanVault's latest venture offers premium workspaces starting at Rs 10,000 per desk. The facility has already attracted notable clients such as Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer, and SRM Tech, underscoring the demand for flexible working environments in India's thriving tech hub.

CEO Amal Mishra highlighted the strategic importance of the location, calling Manyata Tech Park the 'beating heart' of Bengaluru's enterprise ecosystem. UrbanVault will continue its investment in high-potential micro-markets, expanding its presence to over 2.58 million square feet nationwide. The company reported a turnover of Rs 120 crore for 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

 Global
2
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

 India
3
Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025