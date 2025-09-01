Left Menu

Nature's Fury: Torrential Rains Disrupt Lives Across Northern India

Severe weather has caused landslides and floods across Northern India, claiming numerous lives and disrupting daily activities. Key impacted areas include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. The government is actively involved in relief efforts, with rehabilitation and rescue operations underway amid ongoing heavy rainfall warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The northern regions of India are reeling under severe weather conditions as torrential rains trigger landslides and floods, causing widespread disruption. In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, seven lives were lost due to landslides, while Punjab's flood situation worsens with more torrential rain forcing school closures.

Jammu and Kashmir have borne the brunt of the deluge, with pilgrimage activities to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine suspended for seven days following a deadly landslide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured rehabilitation for affected families during his visit, accompanied by key officials and leaders.

The relentless rains, which led to unprecedented rainfall figures in the region, have left educational institutions in several districts shuttered. Rescue operations continue as thousands of stranded pilgrims are evacuated, and efforts to address the crisis are intensified across affected states.

