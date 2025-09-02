Army Leads Efforts to Restore Vital Connectivity in Flood-Affected Ramban
In a rapid response effort, the Army has been enlisted to restore road connectivity in the flood-affected Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, facilitating vital movement of essential goods and transportation services.
Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, joined Army personnel on the ground to assess the damage and discuss swift restoration strategies. Officials highlighted that the decision to deploy the Army underlines the gravity of the situation, following the washout of a road stretch by flash floods in the Chenab.
Efforts are underway to erect a temporary Bailey bridge at key locations, ensuring the restoration of connectivity to the Gool Sub-Division and adjoining areas. The move also underscores the road's significance for ongoing national projects, including the pivotal railway line and Sawalkote hydro project.
